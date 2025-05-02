Boxing tonight (May 2, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight features one of the most anticipated returns to the squared circle. Hosted by Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, Top Rank, and TGB Promotions under the 'Fatal Fury' promotional banner, this evening's event takes place at Times Square, in New York City, New York, United States.

The event will be streamed on DAZN at 5:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. Viewers in the U.K., though, can tune in at 10:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). Meanwhile, the main event ringwalks take place at around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. / 2:00 AM B.S.T.

Speaking of which, the main event is Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero. It is scheduled for 12 rounds and will be contested for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title, which wasn't part of the matchup's initial booking. However, it represents a tremendous opportunity for both men.

Garcia, who battled controversy throughout 2024 after being expelled from the WBC for racist and Islamophobic remarks, and a positive test for ostarine, a banned performance-enhancing drug, overturning his win over Devin Haney, is chasing redemption.

Meanwhile, Romero is desperate for a return to form after going 2-2 in his last four fights, and not being on a win streak since 2021. In the co-main event, 'KingRy's' bitter rival Devin Haney puts his undefeated record on the line against Jose Ramirez in a welterweight bout, also scheduled for 12 rounds.

The final championship bout on the card sees WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez defend his title against unbeaten interim champion Jose Ramirez in a 12-rounder.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Unfortunately, there is no other boxing card scheduled. There is, however, one more match on the card. Japanese prospect Reito Tsutsumi makes his professional debut against the unremarkable Levale Whittington at either super featherweight or featherweight depending on the source.

The matchup isn't scheduled to take place on the main card. Instead, it is the event's lone preliminary bout. Nevertheless, it is a massive opportunity for Tsutsumi to score his first professional win on a high-profile card with a large viewing.

