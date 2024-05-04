Boxing tonight (May 4, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight features one of its biggest stars. However, before that comes to pass, there are other events set to take place. The first of these starts at 13:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), is promoted by Dream Boxing and available on DAZN.

The main event features Tamara Demarco and Sarah Bormann locking horns over the vacant IBO world minimum title in a 10-round bout. Below them, Joshua Nyanzi will clash with Piergiulio Ruhe for the IBF and IBO European super welterweight championship, also over 10 rounds.

More championship action follows Hannock Phiri vs. Ahmad Ali competing for IBO International super welterweight title in yet another 10-round matchup. Undefeated boxer Mohamad Mardenli will face Muhammad Arifogullari over 10 rounds for the IBO Mediterranean light heavyweight title.

Boxing prospects Mirko Koenig and Max Geier also compete over the WBC Youth Silver light heavyweight title across 8 rounds. In non-championship action, there is Halim Haxhijaj vs. Daniel Dietz at heavyweight, Norbert Iványi vs. Ahmad Alselo at welterweight, and Kelash Hotak vs. Ibo Maier at light heavyweight.

The final two bouts of the evening are Moustafa Moustafa seeking only the second win of his career against the unbeaten Calito Čumić at heavyweight, and András Tóth, who pits his losing record against the far more experienced Aro Schwartz at super middleweight.

However, these aren't the only boxing cards of the evening. A marquee event awaits, featuring one of the sport's most recognizable stars and all-time great champions.

What are other boxing events are scheduled for tonight?

Tonight at 18:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. on DAZN, the legendary Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against unbeaten knockout artist Jaime Munguia in a 12-round bout. Unfortunately, the bout has been overshadowed by the defending champion's issues with Oscar De La Hoya.

In the feature boxing match of the evening, Mario Barrios defends his WBC interim welterweight title against fellow power-puncher Fabian Maidana over 12 rounds. In more interim title action, Brandon Figueroa defends his WBC interim featherweight strap against Jessie Magdaleno in yet another 12-rounder.

Eimantas Stanionis puts his undefeated record and WBA (Regular) welterweight title against Gabriel Maestre across 12 rounds. Finally, the last fights of the evening are 10-round bouts with Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez at super welterweight, and Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz super welterweight.