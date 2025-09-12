  • home icon
  Boxing tonight (September 13, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight (September 13, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 12, 2025 10:26 GMT
There are three boxing events including Canelo Alvarez (left) vs. Terence Crawford (second to left) this weekend. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
There are three boxing events including Canelo Alvarez (left) vs. Terence Crawford (second to left) this weekend. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

As we head into this weekend's Boxing tonight, the spotlight is on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. The marquee event is brought to you by Riyadh Season in association with Zuffa Boxing.

The main card of the event will kick off at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT and 2 AM BST and can be streamed globally on Netflix.

The main event pits Alvarez and Crawford in a 12-round clash for the undisputed and Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles. The bout is widely considered one of the greatest of the generation.

A super welterweight clash between Irish boxing standout Callum Walsh and fellow undefeated fighter Fernando Vargas Jr. will lead into the main event. Elsewhere on the main card, undefeated pugilists Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez will lock in an interim WBC super-middleweight bout.

The action continues with rising prospect Mohammad Alakel and Travis Kent Crawford meeting in a lightweight bout.

Check out the preliminary card bout below:

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams (Middleweight)

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin (Heavyweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez (Featherweight)

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo (Super-lightweight)

Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana (Light-heavyweight)

Marco Verde vs. Sona Akale (162-pound, catchweight)

Check out the full fight card below:

The second boxing card of the night

Earlier the same day, at 2 PM EST/ 11 AM PT and 7 PM BST, Matchroom Boxing presents Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan 2 at Windsor Park in Belfast, United Kingdom.

The main event is a grudge match. In their first meeting earlier this year at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Crocker was cut over both eyes and dropped in the eighth round. However, Donovan suffered two point deductions for head-butts and was ultimately disqualified for flooring 'The Croc' with a shot after the bell.

The rematch this weekend will be contested for the vacant IBF welterweight title.

A welterweight clash between Ishmael Davis and Caoimhin Agyarko is set to lead into the main event. Elsewhere on the main card, Tyrone McKenna vs. Dylan Moran will lock horns in a 10-round welterweight clash

In another standout fight on the card, ex-UFC star Molly McCann will make her pro boxing debut against Irish boxer Kate Radomska in a six-round clash. Per a report by BoxingScene, cruiserweights Pat Brown and Austine Nnamdi will also throw down in an eight-round clash.

The third boxing card of the night

According to a report by BoxingScene, Dream Boxing promotion in association with DAZN is set to bring you Piergiulio Ruhe vs Abeid Zugo. Tapology states that the bout will be contested for the vacant WBA gold super welterweight title.

The event will go down in Niedersachsen, Germany, at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT, 5 PM BST, and can be streamed on DAZN. Other fights on the card include Ahmad Ali vs. Joshua Nyanzi and Maxim Kaptil vs. Jonny Martinov at super welterweight.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
