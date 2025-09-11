We asked AI to predict the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford (And it gave an interesting answer)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is arguably one of the most discussed matchups in recent boxing history. Scheduled for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, anticipation is high. Ahead of the bout, Google's in-house AI, Gemini, was consulted for a prediction and provided an interesting response.

Both Canelo and Crawford have unique fighting styles, and there are notable differences between them. The AI highlighted that predicting the outcome of the fight is challenging due to various factors, including power, experience, and the weight jump.

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford A.I. prediction.

The bout is scheduled for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight title. Crawford, the reigning WBA junior middleweight champion, will be moving up two weight classes to face the Mexican boxing sensation.

While 'Bud' boasts an unblemished professional boxing record of 41-0, Alvarez seemingly has more experience against elite competitors like Gennady Golovkin, Floyd Mayweather, and even Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight matchup. None of these opponents has been able to knock him down.

Although it's challenging to predict the winner, the outcome will likely depend on how both boxers leverage their advantages. It may come down to whether Crawford's speed and technique prevail or if Canelo can utilize his strengths to cut off the ring and land his powerful shots.

Former champion shares prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight

Canelo Alvarez's most recent fight was against William Scull for the IBF super middleweight title, where he won by unanimous decision and became the new champion.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Scull shared his thoughts on Alvarez's upcoming match against Terence Crawford, saying:

"I think it’s gonna be a great fight, there is a disadvantage in regards to the weight classes. If there wasn’t, it would be a 50-50 fight but because of fighting at this weight class definitely benefits Canelo. I’d say about a 75% chance that Canelo wins the fight." [0:52 of the interview]

