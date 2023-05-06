Boxing tonight: When and where to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder in the US, UK, India, and Australia?

Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight world title against John Ryder tonight. The Mexican pugilist will compete on home turf for the first time in over 11 years at the Estadio Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

‘The Gorilla’ is an enormous underdog going into the fight. Ryder last beat Zach Parker in November last year for the vacant WBO interim title, setting him up as the challenger for one of Alvarez's four titles. Meanwhile, Alvarez bounced back from his light heavyweight loss to Dmitry Bivol by defeating longtime rival Gennady Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy fight in September last year.

The main card will begin at 5 p.m. local time in Guadalajara. This means US, UK, and Canada fans can watch the event at 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. CET, with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. CET.

For fans in India, the event will begin streaming at 4.30 a.m IST (May 7), and Australian fans can catch the fight card at 9.00 a.m (May 7).

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can stream the pay-per-view event on DAZN PPV for $74.99. For other viewers, the event will be streamed on the DAZN subscription service, which costs £9.99 per month in the UK, ₹799 per month in India, and AUD 13.99 in Australia.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: Mexican superstar dismisses Gervonta Davis as the new face of boxing

Canelo Alvarez recently rubbished claims that Gervonta Davis was the new face of boxing after beating the Mexican pugilist's former teammate Ryan Garcia.

The highly anticipated boxing match between Davis faced Garcia took place on April 22 and resulted in 'Tank' getting his hand raised after a seventh-round body shot rendered 'KingRy' unable to continue. In the aftermath of the fight, Davis proudly claimed he was the biggest name in the sport of boxing.

However, Canelo Alvarez disputes those claims. The boxing champion, who's widely considered to be the biggest superstar in the sport over the last few years, dismissed the idea of one fight making someone the new face of boxing.

In an interview with FightHype, Canelo Alvarez reminded fans that he hasn't retired yet and stated:

"I’m not retired yet, my friend. Not yet. They can say whatever they want, but you know, it’s not that easy. One fight doesn’t put you in this position. I like Gervonta Davis a lot, but he needs to do more to be the face of boxing. One fight with Ryan Garcia, and I respect Ryan Garcia, isn’t going to do it."

