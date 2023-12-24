"Boy's got a chin" - Deontay Wilder earns fan respect despite loss for eating humongous right hand from Joseph Parker 

The 'Day of Reckoning' ended up being a sour tale in Deontay Wilder's legendary boxing career as the former WBC heavyweight kingpin suffered a shocking defeat against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia. However, 'The Bronze Bomber's' ability to withstand punishment has impressed fight fans.

Wilder was completely outclassed at the Kingdom Arena by the New Zealander as the latter cruised to a victory. Parker commanded a massive margin on the judges' scorecards (Michael Alexander 118-111, Steve Gray 120-108, John Latham 118-110).

While Wilder is the one who usually dishes out debilitating blows to his opponents, this time around, it was Parker who was storming the American with power shots. However, a particular moment in the fight where 'The Bronze Bomber' stood his ground despite taking a clean overhand right to the chin has fans lauding his durability.

Expand Tweet

Check out a few fan reactions below:

"Boy's got a chin."

"Wilder has a chin though. Solid one."

"He went to the shadow realm momentarily."

"Wilder took it."

"Wilder more impressive there at taking that."

"Them chicken legs held out."

"How did Wilder not go down?"

"Fair play to Wilder for staying upright. One hell of a punch."

"In fairness... Wilder's punch resistance to not even go down from that, Jeez."

"Well, at least we know that Wilder's chin is still there."

Screenshots courtesy @WestHamXtra on X

Deontay Wilder casts doubt on his boxing future

Following the third loss of his professional boxing career, Deontay Wilder seems unsure about boxing going forward.

While 'The Bronze Bomber' stated that he would be back fighting soon during his post-fight interview, a few other comments he made have cast a shroud of uncertainty on his boxing career. Wilder said:

"I don't know, you know. A lot has calmed me down. I've done Ayahuasca... [and] I found a lot of peace in my life, I found a lot of happiness in my life."

Catch Deontay Wilder's comments below (2:25):

Furthermore, he also hinted that he would be a happy man even if he decided against stepping into the squared circle after Riyadh.