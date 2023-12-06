"Boys are c*ked up"- Andrew Tate's claim to potentially outshine Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in football draws hilarious fan reactions 

Andrew Tate is undoubtedly among the most polarizing personalities in the world today, widely known for his massive influence over the 'manosphere' community. Tate recently sent sports fans into a frenzy by claiming he could potentially outperform Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

During a recent podcast, 'Cobra' asked his brother, Tristan Tate, if he knew who the greatest footballer of all time was. After Tristan questioned if Andrew was going to conceitedly name himself the football 'GOAT,' the two brothers engaged in a light-hearted back and forth as the controversial influencer consistently implied that he could outperform Messi and Ronaldo on the football pitch.

After Tristan Tate repeatedly dismissed his brother's questions that insinuated he was better than the two legendary footballers, Andrew Tate said:

"We don't know for sure if I'm not the best unless you see me play. I'm just saying we should consider the possibility."

After @TateNews_ posted a clip of their conversation on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan jokingly speculated that the Tate brothers weren't in their senses and wrote:

"Boys are c*ked up."

Another fan wrote:

"Send this mf back to jail."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @TateNews_ on X

Andrew Tate reveals the most stressful part of being imprisoned

Andrew Tate recently discussed his time in a Romanian prison and outlined the most stressful part of his ordeal. As mentioned, Tate is among the most radioactive men on the internet today and found fame after his videos advocating an aggressive form of masculinity went viral among youngsters.

In December last year, the Tate brothers were arrested by the Romanian anti-organized crime unit during a raid on their house. They were taken away for their suspected connection to multiple alleged federal crimes, including human trafficking, sexual assault, and involvement in organized crime.

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate and his brother were sentenced to mandatory detention and spent over three months in prison. In an interview with Piers Morgan, 'Cobra' outlined the most worrisome part of his ordeal and said:

"I think the most stressful thing about it is I had no idea how long I was going to be in there. I was dragged from my house. I didn’t know why I was there, I found out why I was there, and it was garbage. I could have been held for years. It’s very stressful, and the best thing you can do is turn to God and train as hard as possible."

Catch Tate's comments below (5:50):