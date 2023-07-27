Hollywood actor and internet personality Bradley Martyn stirred up the MMA community when he featured former UFC star Nate Diaz on his newly launched podcast, Raw Talk.

During the episode, Martyn took the opportunity to challenge Diaz to a sparring session, capturing the attention of fight fans worldwide.

The 32-year-old YouTuber recently engaged in a spirited discussion with former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub. In the viral video, Martyn confidently expressed disbelief that the ONE FC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson could defeat him in a street fight:

Despite Bradley Martyn's chiseled physique that leaves many in awe, the MMA community resoundingly places their trust in 'Mighty Mouse'.

One fan wrote:

"Honestly, DJ keeps distance moving in and out breaking down the legs and then finishes that fight."

Another wrote:

"this guy is not a real fight fan if he doesn't know who @MightyMouse is."

Another fan took jabs at 'Big Brown':

"When Brendan Schaub is the smartest person in the room, you are in big trouble."

Check out some more reactions below:

"All Bradley Martyn needs is 2-3 months of training on the ground."

"DJ would bend dude in ways he never thought possible."

"Too much roids, he would be mopped up."

"They need to just make it happen and get this guy in a cage and humble him."

Bradley Martyn rips Logan Paul with harsh remarks

Bradley Martyn made waves when he confidently stated that he could defeat Nate Diaz in a street fight.

However, his remarks didn't sit well with Logan Paul, whose brother Jake is gearing up to face the former UFC fighter in a highly anticipated boxing match scheduled for next month. This led to a heated exchange of words between Martyn and Paul.

Taking to Twitter, Martyn didn't hold back as he criticized the elder Paul brother on various matters. In a bold move, he extended an offer to fight 'The Maverick' without cameras:

"Logan Paul talking about clicks n views and I'm lame. This coming from the guy who filmed a dead body for views & all of a sudden I’m reaching for views? The same reason u even call me out is for the same purpose…VIEWS. In your own words…'To promote my fight coming up'. But when I did it in my content I’m lame?"

He added:

"Also to defend ur brother, your the guy who at every turn with KSl you don't have his back and you own brother even feels as though u don’t.. & that’s from his own words, me wanting to see someone get memed and liking someone can both co-exist. AND speaking about clicks and views, fk all that, come to my gym no cameras no content..we can just fight in front of zoo culture."

Bradley Martyn @BradleyMartyn Logan Paul talking about clicks n views and I'm lame. This coming from the guy who filmed a dead body for views & all of a sudden I’m reaching for views? The same reason u even call me out is for the same purpose…VIEWS. In your own words…“To promote my fight coming up”. But… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…