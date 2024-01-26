"Bradley Martyn still thinks he'd take you" - Fans react as Jon Jones details hilarious "chubby cheeks" interaction about body weight

Jon Jones has been bulking up during his time away from the octagon and recently shared a hilarious conversation he had with somebody about his body weight.

Jones is widely considered among the greatest MMA fighters ever and is known for his legendary title reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion. After Jones' last title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020, he went on a three-year hiatus and returned in March 2023 to challenge Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March 2023.

Jones defeated the Frenchman via a swift first-round submission and took home the heavyweight title. While he was set to face Stipe Miocic for his first title defense at UFC 295 last November, a pectoral injury forced him out. He underwent surgery for the same and is expected to be sidelined for the next few months.

During his time away, it appears he's put on some body weight, and his "chubby cheeks" have become noticeable in official document pictures. In a recent X post, he recalled a funny conversation he had at the DMV and revealed he currently weighs 270 pounds. He wrote:

"Just renewed my driver's license, took a picture, and noticed some chubby cheeks right away. The lady asked how much I weighed; I said 270. Lady behind me said, 'Well, at least you carry it well."

Fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on Jones walking around at 270 pounds while also ropping influencer Bradley Martyn into the conversation.

One fan jokingly wrote:

"270 but @BradleyMartyn still thinks he'd take you in a street fight."

Another fan wrote:

"Now you gotta cut weight for Stipe, lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @JonnyBones on X

Khamzat Chimaev sees Jon Jones as a "dream" opponent

Khamzat Chimaev recently shared his thoughts on Jon Jones and stated that he'd love to fight the reigning UFC heavyweight champion someday.

'Borz' is among the most well-known fighters in the UFC today and is known for his exceptional grappling skills. After a stint at welterweight, the Chechnya native returned to middleweight and is coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 last October.

In a recent appearance on the Smile 2 Jannah podcast, Chimaev lauded 'Bones' for his fighting legacy and said:

"Jon Jones still is the best fighter in the world right now... So, for sure, he’s a dream match for everyone who wants to be in history [books]. I’m younger than him. I hope he’s not going to go soon from this job, get this fight as well... For sure I think I will win. That’s a hard fight for everyone." [H/T MMAjunkie.usatoday.com]

