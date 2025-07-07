"Brain dead r****d" - Fans erupt as BJ Penn accuses Kayla Harrison of using body double for UFC 316 weigh-ins

MMA legend BJ Penn has made headlines in recent months for all the wrong reasons. His latest seemingly outlandish claim, taking aim at UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, has left fans stunned.

Penn, who has baffled fight fans in recent times with bizarre claims about his family, accused Harrison of using a stand-in for the UFC 316 weigh-ins ahead of her title fight against Julianna Pena.

Harrison fought at 171 pounds during most of her judo career and was a lightweight during her pre-UFC MMA career. This has led to many doubts about her longevity as a bantamweight.

However, the two-time Olympic gold medalist has never failed to conquer the scales in the UFC. That is not to say she doesn't look in rough shape during the weigh-ins.

For her title fight, the 35-year-old looked drained on the scales. Harrison, however, had a flawless performance and captured the title.

Penn believes there was foul play involved. Comparing the fighter's pictures during and shortly after the weigh-ins, he wrote:

"We live in a fantasy world, a world of illusion. The great task of life is finding reality! [It] is what it is. The masked c***s don’t have to take a drug test or weigh in. What an advantage that is."

Check out BJ Penn's post below:

The mixed martial arts legend then went on to accuse UFC greats, including Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev, of using the same tactic.

Suffice it to say, fight fans had a lot to say about his remarks.

@BobbieBellagio claimed:

"BJ Penn has transformed into a brain dead r****d unfortunately."

@Von_Weeden chimed in:

"Yep. It's official. Penn went crazy. No meds will fix that brain of his. No lawsuit will uncover hidden truths."

@DKD2421, however, believes:

"He’s right ,and I’m shocked more ppl haven’t caught on yet."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @Bendaman2001 on X

BJ Penn also believes his family was replaced by impostors

If his comments regarding Kayla Harrison were unusual, that was far from BJ Penn's most concerning claim in recent times.

Earlier this year, the fighter proclaimed that his family had been murdered by those in power and had been replaced by impostors. The 46-year-old asserts that this was done to steal his assets.

In the past months, he has posted several videos making all sorts of wild accusations about the so-called impostors. He has also been arrested twice for charges of abuse of a family member.

More recently, Penn's plea for a supervised identity test for his mother was denied by the court.

Check out one of BJ Penn's concerning posts below:

