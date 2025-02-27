"Brains don't have a firewall" - Joe Rogan's podcast guest issues reality check about human mind while making bold claims on RFK assassination

Chase Hughes explained to Joe Rogan his belief that the CIA's MKUltra project could have been associated with the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

In the early hours of June 5, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy, the brother of John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel by Sirhan Sirhan.

Similar to his brother's assassination, many conspiracy theories have been created about how and why Robert F. Kennedy was murdered.

During episode #2278 of 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' the beloved UFC commentator asked this question to his guest, Chase Hughes, who studies persuasion and human behavior:

"So, the Sirhan Sirhan thing, people believe that's a part of MKUltra, that he was some sort of mind-controlled person?"

MKUltra was a highly controversial experiment done by the United States CIA. The agency would utilize various techniques to attempt to brainwash people.

Hughes responded to Joe Rogan's question by saying:

"I do. I may be the number one guy in the country on the mind control stuff ... I definitely believe that was influenced by a guy named Dr. Jolyon West. It's not about skill if you're doing something like this. It's not much about skill level, it's 'Can you find a good target that's highly suggestible?'"

Hughes followed up by saying:

"You have some basic skills in this. I can give you like three or four days' worth of training in how to do covert hypnosis and all of this other stuff and how to create amnesia in a person where you can just tell them to forget something and they'll willingly forget it ... It's terrifying how our brains don't have a firewall."

Watch Hughes's comments on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' starting at 1:45 below:

Chase Hughes breaks down possible connection between Sirhan Sirhan and Dr. Jolyon West to Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan asked Chase Hughes about the connection between Sirhan Sirhan and Dr. Jolyon West, leading to the following response:

"[Sirhan Sirhan] met with [Dr. Jolyon West] at the shooting range on a regular basis. This guy would talk to him privately, whisper in his ear in the shooting range. We all know this, this is from testimony.

"Later, when he was arrested after the shooting happened, he said, 'I thought I was at the shooting range. I thought I was shooting at a target, a paper target.' He's on record saying this. He has no memory of that actual event happening to this day." [3:15-3:46]

In March 2023, Sirhan Sirhan was denied parole for the 17th time. The 80-year-old was initially sentenced to death before his punishment was dropped to life in prison.

