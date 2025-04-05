Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa: Live round-by-round updates

The Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming heavyweight bout, scheduled for 8 rounds. The matchup is featured on the main card and is a massive opportunity for both men.

The high-profile of headliner Tim Tszyu will bring more eyes to the heavyweight clash, and Grach and Talivaa will be eager to impress. Grach steps in as the undefeated knockout artist still making his mark in the sport, with a young 3-0 record, consisting of two stoppages and a majority decision win.

Meanwhile, Talivaa is slightly more experienced at 6-1. He too has two stoppage wins, but due to having more than double the fights Grach has had, has a lower knockout percentage. Neither man has ever come close to sniffing a world title, and it'll be a bout of regional talents looking to make the most of the visibility.

Unfortunately for Talivaa, few expect him to win. BetUS has Grach as a -280 favorite, while he is a +220 underdog. The card itself starts at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 12:00 PM A.E.D.T. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) for Australian fans.

However, the Grach vs. Talivaa fight is estimated to start at around 10:40 PM E.T. / 7:30 PM P.T. / 1:40 PM A.E.D.T.

Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

