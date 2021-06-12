Brandon Moreno admits to being "very angry" when Deiveson Figueiredo shoved him at the UFC 263 press conference

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and number one contender Brandon Moreno face each other in the co-main event of UFC 263. The fight is a rematch of their barnburner at UFC 256, which ended in a majority draw.

Leading up to the fight, Figueiredo claimed he was angry at Moreno, and the same would show if they came face to face. Sure enough, in the pre-fight press conference, 'Deus Da Guerra' showed exactly what he meant. After promising to knock Moreno out, Figueiredo shoved Moreno during their customary face-off.

Brandon Moreno, being the likable personality that he is, shook it off and smiled for the crowd. However, in the latest episode of UFC Embedded, 'Assassin Baby' admitted that he is only human, after all, and was justifiably angry at the altercation.

Noting the events that unfolded, Moreno said:

"At least I tried to be calm after he pushed me, you know? But man, I'm a human being. I was angry, you know? I was very angry."

Moreno further stated how he kept his calm amidst the rage:

"I just tried to keep my mind in order, you know, with a lot of positive vibes."

To say Brandon Moreno didn't let the anger show would be an understatement. 'Assasin Baby' kept his calm as well as anyone possibly could after being violently shoved and smiled for the crowd. He assured the UFC security staff that he was alright and displayed thorough professionalism through it all.

Brandon Moreno is looking to become the first Mexican-born UFC champion

At UFC 263, Brandon Moreno is looking to etch his name in the history books forever. While there have been multiple fighters and champions of Mexican descent in the UFC, none have been born and raised in Mexico.

Brandon Moreno, a native of Tijuana, will aim to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. He came awfully close at UFC 256 when he gave Deiveson Figueiredo the toughest challenge of his career.

Before fighting Moreno, Figueiredo had never seen championship rounds. Moreno not only took 'Daico' there but went toe-to-toe with him until the final buzzer.

'Assassin Baby' will be looking to right his wrongs from the last fight and make the necessary adjustments to walk out of UFC 263 as the new flyweight champion.

