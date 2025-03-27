Brandon Moreno, Brittney Palmer, and others react as Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez reveal gender of baby

UFC interviewer Megan Olivi and retired four-time UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez have just taken to Instagram to reveal the gender of their unborn child. Naturally, due to Olivi's popularity in the MMA world, it drew a wave of reactions from many, including fighters and former octagon girls.

Together, in a clip shared on Olivi's Instagram page, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy, which they had been hoping for. In fact, they had an inkling that their first child together would be a son, which they revealed in the caption of the post.

"Baby Boy Benavidez we are so blessed (and our parental hunch was right!)"

Many flocked to the comment section of Olivi's Instagram post, with countless messages of support from friends and fighters, among others. One of the comments came from two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who is set to fight at UFC Mexico this Saturday.

"Let's gooo congrats guys"

Former UFC women's featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson also took the time to congratulate the couple.

"Omggg Congratssss!!!"

Retired octagon girl Brittney Palmer was also among those to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations!!! So exciting"

Longtime UFC women's strawweight Tecia Pennington was another prominent MMA figure to pop up in the comment section.

"Congrats"

A collage of reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez's baby gender reveal

Since retiring from MMA, Benavidez has spent more time in Olivi's company. Now that he isn't constrained by a fighter's busy schedule, he has committed to building a family.

Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez married many years ago

While Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez are relatively young at 38 and 40 years old, respectively, they have been together for quite some time. They first started dating in 2009, meaning they've been a couple for 16 years. So, when exactly did they tie the knot?

The couple announced their engagement back in 2014 before marrying the following year. So, they've been married for 10 years now. Besides the baby boy they're expecting, the couple frequently post tributes to each other on their respective Instagram posts.

Olivi, in particular, once shared a heartfelt post about her husband's previous battle with addiction before praising him for his sobriety.

