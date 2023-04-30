Megan Olivi is one of the most recognizable non-fighter faces in the UFC. She is best known for her work as the host of UFC Ultimate Insider, where she offers behind-the-scenes access to the promotion's fighters ranging from offering insight into a fighter's pre-fight preparations to hosting countdown moments.

She is also well-known for her marriage to Joseph Benavidez, a former contender in the UFC flyweight division. During his college years, Benavidez struggled with substance abuse issues.

Fortunately, he turned his life around and has been sober for 18 years, which Megan Olivi recently shared on her official Instagram account.

In a lighthearted post, Olivi shared a video of herself with edited audio jokingly hinting at a caffeine addiction. However, the caption of her post detailed her personal decision to abstain from any addictive substances in support of her husband, who will mark his 18th year of sobriety in June.

Furthermore, the popular UFC reporter urged anyone who viewed her video to reach out to any family members or friends in case they need help overcoming an addiction problem.

Megan Olivi's best UFC moments

Despite never setting foot inside the octagon, Megan Olivi has been a part of some memorable moments throughout her UFC tenure. After undefeated lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier via third-round submission at UFC 242, 'The Eagle's' next bout became a hot topic.

At the time, former lightweight interim champion Tony Ferguson was the most anticipated matchup for the Russian mauler. During a post-fight interview, Nurmagomedov was asked by Olivi what was next for him prior to mentioning a possible bout with Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov's answer was simple:

"Next is Coca-Cola with ice and some steaks with burgers, you know? It's like, I'm very hungry."

This prompted Olivi to jokingly express her own hunger:

"So am I."

Unfortunately, Nurmagomedov's response was a headscratcher:

"Thank you."

In terms of recent events, Megan Olivi interviewed reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling regarding 'Funk Master's' upcoming title defense against former titleholder Henry Cejudo.

Curiously, Henry Cejudo is a former opponent of her husband, Joseph Benavidez. The two former flyweights locked horns back in 2016, with Benavidez emerging victorious via split-decision.

