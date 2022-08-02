“I was freaking ready to throw all my sh**" - Brandon Moreno details what calmed him down during interaction with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 277

Brandon Moreno revisited his confrontation with Deiveson Figueiredo that transpired at UFC 277 on July 30. ‘The Assassin Baby’ has also expounded upon what helped him calm down and avoid escalation.

Moreno beat Kai Kara-France via third-round TKO to capture the interim flyweight title at UFC 277. During Moreno’s post-fight interview, he was interrupted by Deiveson Figueiredo. Despite ‘Deus Da Guerra’ having directed significant trash talk at him for several months and having confronted him inside the octagon, Moreno refused to lash out.

The Mexican fighter indicated that he’d rather set a good example for his daughters. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Moreno reiterated the same and stated:

“I was freaking ready to throw all my sh**. I was f**king ready to throw all my hate, all my fury there. But, man, f**k, man. I don’t know. Something came to my mind. Literally, what I said in the interview was real. So, my parents from Tijuana went to my house to take care of my daughters. And my older daughter Madison, she was eight years old. So, she understands right now everything. And if she doesn’t understand, she will in the future.”

Brandon Moreno admitted that he could’ve attracted considerable attention and set up a bigger payday by doing “something stupid with Deiveson in the octagon.” Regardless, highlighting that Figueiredo too eventually calmed down, Moreno said:

“I know maybe for the fans, maybe it was not the best option. But as a man, as a family guy, I took the long way. And that’s it.”

Watch Moreno discuss the topic at 14:50 in the video below:

Chael Sonnen believes Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo failed to hype their quadrilogy fight

The general consensus is that interim UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will face UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a title unifier next. Their first fight was a majority draw, whereas the rematch saw Moreno win via submission. Their trilogy fight ended with Figueiredo winning via unanimous decision.

With respect to this, MMA legend Chael Sonnen took to Twitter to note that Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo were unable to hype their quadrilogy fight. He insinuated that they were too respectful during their face-off and have thereby ensured they won’t headline their next event. As displayed below, Sonnen posted a series of tweets lambasting Moreno and Figueiredo:

"If the goal was to ASSURE you aren’t headlining, EXAMPLE set."

“Honey watch,” I’m gonna show ya how to be the BEST and UNNOTICED. “It’s hard, but I got this...”"

"Let’s take it to Brazil! We need a few things. Cage, ref, judges, a MAIN EVENT.”

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen If the goal was to ASSURE you aren’t headlining, EXAMPLE set. If the goal was to ASSURE you aren’t headlining, EXAMPLE set.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen “Honey watch,” I’m gonna show ya how to be the BEST and UNNOTICED. “It’s hard, but I got this..” “Honey watch,” I’m gonna show ya how to be the BEST and UNNOTICED. “It’s hard, but I got this..”

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen “Let’s take it to Brazil! We need a few things. Cage, ref, judges, a MAIN EVENT.” “Let’s take it to Brazil! We need a few things. Cage, ref, judges, a MAIN EVENT.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far