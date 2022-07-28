Brandon Moreno finds Kai Kara-France fight "refreshing" after trilogy with "same ugly guy"

Brandon Moreno will be happy to have a new opponent standing in front of him this Saturday after sharing the octagon with current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo through three consecutive bouts.

Ahead of the UFC 277 co-headliner, Moreno discussed his storied rivalry with Figueiredo and his upcoming challenge against Kai Kara-France. While the flyweight crown remains the ultimate goal, 'The Assassin Baby' revealed to Niko Pajarillo of Fox Sports that he finds it refreshing to be facing a new opponent this weekend.

"I fought Kai in 2019 but even with that, after three fights in a row with the same ugly guy, it's like man, just fight against Kai Kara-France, get a new game plan, a new strategy for this fight, it's very refreshing for me, man."

Watch Brandon Moreno's full interview with Fox Sports below:

Moreno and Figueiredo have had three fights, with both flyweights securing one win over the other Their first clash ended in a majority draw.

Initially, there were rumors suggesting that Moreno would face Figueiredo for a fourth time after the duo had a close fight in January. However, the Brazilian is currently on the sidelines as he recovers from a hand injury.

Brandon Moreno looks to go 2-0 against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277

Brandon Moreno will take on Kai Kara-France in a rematch from their first encounter in late 2019. Back then, 'The Assassin Baby' outpointed the New Zealander to pick up a win. The pair will collide for a second time in the co-main event of UFC 277, this time for the interim title.

Moreno will aim to capture the belt this Saturday to set the stage for a fourth bout with his longtime rival. However, it will be a tough challenge for the Mexican considering the improvements 'Don't Blink' has made since their first meeting.

The City Kickboxing product has looked nothing short of impressive in his recent trips to the octagon. The 29-year-old is riding a three-fight win streak, which includes an upset win over former champion Cody Garbrandt last December and a victory over former undefeated Russian Askar Askarov in March.

Kara-France will be determined to continue his momentum and pull off another upset win when he takes on 'The Assassin Baby' at UFC 277 this Saturday.

