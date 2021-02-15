Brandon Moreno reveals when Deiveson Figueiredo title rematch likely to happen

UFC flyweight contender Brandon Moreno has seemingly confirmed the date for his rematch against Deiveson Figueiredo. Taking to Instagram, Moreno shared an Instagram story that suggested his rematch against 'Figgy' will take place at UFC 261.

In the final UFC pay-per-view of 2020, UFC 256, Brandon Moreno challenged for the UFC flyweight championship. Having beaten Brandon Royval at UFC 255, Moreno put himself in title contention against Figueiredo, who also fought at UFC 255.

In his Instagram story, Brandon Moreno suggested that his second fight against the reigning flyweight king will take place this April. Having fought to a draw in December, both Moreno and Figueiredo will aim to settle the score with one another when they meet in the octagon again.

Here is what Brandon Moreno shared on Instagram:

Brandon Moreno could be fighting for the UFC flyweight title in April

The UFC flyweight division has certainly evolved a lot in 2020. The reigning champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, fought on multiple occasions and won the strap in his rematch against Joseph Benavidez.

Following a successful and dominant title defense over Alex Perez, Figueiredo fought Brandon Moreno in the final UFC pay-per-view main event of 2020.

Brandon Moreno has risen through the UFC flyweight rankings in 2020

Having defeated Kai-Kara France, Jussier Formiga, and Brandon Royval in his last three fights in the UFC, Brandon Moreno established himself as a strong contender for the UFC flyweight championship.

On the back of a dominant performance over Royval, Brandon Moreno entered UFC 256 to fight for the UFC flyweight title. Only a month removed from their last respective UFC fights, both Moreno and Figueiredo put on a late Fight of the Year contender.

Despite failing to win the UFC flyweight championship at UFC 256, Brandon Moreno promised to make his statement in the 125-lbs division in 2021. Following his draw with the Brazilian champion, Moreno was guaranteed an immediate rematch by the UFC and it looks like Figueiredo and him will get the opportunity to settle things within the space of a few months.

As things stand, the UFC is yet to officially confirm the rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. However, an announcement should be made soon.