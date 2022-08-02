"I felt quite ashamed of my actions" - Michael Bisping felt regret after watching Brandon Moreno be respectful to Deiveson Figueiredo in octagon face-off

Following Brandon Moreno's win over Kai-Kara France at UFC 277, the newly-crowned interim titleholder came face-to-face with champion and rival Deiveson Figueiredo during his octagon interview. Many were expecting an exchange of verbal abuse, but instead, Moreno chose words of peace.

Michael Bisping spoke about the interaction with fellow pundits on BT Sport and admitted that he felt a little embarrassed following Moreno's classy action. That's because 'The Count' was involved in a very similar altercation with Robert Whittaker back when the Brit was middleweight champion.

While Moreno chose respect this past weekend, Bisping instead opted for words of violence that night, not peace.

"When I watched that back, I felt quite ashamed of my actions. 'Cause when I stepped in and did that with Robert Whittaker, I abused him. I called him every name under the sun and I threw the belt at his feet. And honestly, when I watched that last night, I thought to myself, 'That's what I should have done.'"

Bisping was referring to the time he attended an interim-title bout between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Bisping was the champion of the middleweight division at the time, but was out with an injury.

The Australian won the fight and Bisping entered the cage to confront his threat to the title, saying the following:

"The fact that you're standing there, with that belt on, makes me sick."

Brandon Moreno sets up fourth title fight with Deiveson Figueiredo

The impressive performance that Brandon Moreno showcased at UFC 277 was exactly what he would have wanted. Now the interim champion, Moreno will be granted the fight he has been calling for since January this year: a fourth fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno posted the following on Instagram after UFC 277's conclusion:

"This is just getting started."

Brandon Moreno's next fight against Figueiredo will be his fifth consecutive title-contested fight. For a man who was previously been cut from the UFC, 'The Assassin Baby' has had a career arch that is second to none.

Moreno is only 28 years of age, and the wealth of experience he has already acquired is now being guided by a new and exciting new coach in James Krause. The first fight of their newfound partnership has ended with a title victory, and Moreno, as well as his coach, will be hoping to repeat the feet when the Mexican meets 'Deus Da Guerra' again for a unification showdown.

