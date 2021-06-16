Brandon Moreno names Cody Garbrandt and multiple flyweights as potential title contenders

Newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has revealed that he is open to a fight against Cody Garbrandt in the future. The new 125-pound champion has expressed interest in facing 'No Love' at some point down the road.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Brandon Moreno mentioned that a fight against Garbrandt would be an interesting bout since he's a former champion.

A mural is already up in Tijuana for Brandon Moreno 👏 (ig: mode_awc) pic.twitter.com/MPCd8n2eCs — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 13, 2021

But Moreno would like to see Garbrandt make 125-pounds first, just so the former UFC bantamweight champion can show that he is capable of cutting down to the flyweight division.

“Maybe in the future. Cody Garbrandt is there. He lost his last fight against Rob Font but he’s a former champ, so he has the name, so it can be an interesting fight. I want to see him compete in 125 first, just to show he can make the weight.”

Brandon Moreno also added a few more names that he feels could challenge for the title. 'The Assassin Baby' spoke about the recently booked Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez fight and feels the winner of that one could be in line for a title shot.

Moreno even mentioned the name of Alexandre Pantoja, who has a win over the reigning champion. However, the newly crowned champion wants to take his time and see how the division slowly unfolds.

"Askar Askarov, I saw he's fighting against Alex Perez. That is an interesting fight, the winner of that fight can be the next one, you know. Alexandre Pantoja, he beat me before so he has that argument. So he's always a possibility."

📉 Assigned lowest seed on TUF 24

✂️ Cut from UFC after two-fight skid

🔙 Returned to UFC and earned title shot

🏆 Fought to a draw in first title opportunity

🇲🇽 Became first Mexican-born UFC champ



Brandon Moreno’s struggles prepared him for ultimate success 💪 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/ksZFBwZ810 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

Brandon Moreno won the UFC flyweight championship at UFC 263

In the co-main event of UFC 263, Brandon Moreno dominated Deiveson Figueiredo in the rematch between the pair. After a draw between the two men in late 2020, Moreno finally got the job done and became the new UFC flyweight champion.

In the third-round of the fight, Moreno submitted the Brazilian and got his hand raised to become the new 125-pound king of the UFC. It now remains to be seen who Moreno will face in his first title defense.

