"I had the opportunity to set a better example" - Brandon Moreno was respectful to Deiveson Figueiredo for his daughter

New interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno said that he stayed respectful to Deiveson Figueiredo after his fight with Kai Kara-France because of his young daughter.

In the post-fight press conference, Moreno revealed that he was cautious in his face-off with the Brazilian as he did not want his daughter to see him doing "stupid things on television." He said:

"He was in Dallas since two days ago. I saw him [Figueiredo] in the lobby, in the hotel and I was ready to take the mic, 'Let's go for the fourth fight.' But, everything I say is real when my other daughter, Madison, she is eight years old. No, whether she understands everything or not, she will understand. I knew I had the opportunity to be a better example for her. I don't want her to see her dad doing stupid things on television."

Moreno emerged victorious against Kara-France after the Mexican landed a hard body kick in the third round, dropping his opponent before finally winning via TKO. With the victory, Moreno was crowned the interim flyweight champion and will eagerly await champion Figueiredo, who has been absent from action due to a hand injury.

Both fighters have won one fight each, with Moreno winning at UFC 263, while the Brazilian avenged his defeat earlier this year. Their first-ever clash ended in an exciting draw at UFC 256 in 2020.

Watch the post-fight interview with Brandon Moreno below:

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo agree to UFC's first-ever quadrilogy

The duo engaged in a classic face-off following the Mexican's spectacular win at UFC 277 in Texas. They are now set to fight again in the UFC's first-ever 'quadrilogy' bout.

Brandon Moreno revealed his respect and admiration for Figueiredo, adding that he's thrilled to be fighting 'Deus da Guerra' for the fourth time. The Brazilian returned the favor, praising Moreno after 'The Assassin Baby' picked up the interim belt on Saturday.

While Figueiredo hoped that the fight would take place in his home country of Brazil, Moreno agreed to any venue for a bout that is set to create history in the UFC. The battle between the duo is certainly far from over.

