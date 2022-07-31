Watch: Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo agree to UFC's first-ever quadrilogy in unexpected wholesome face-off inside the cage

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo engaged in a classic in-cage face-off following the Mexican's spectacular win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.

In Saturday night's co-main event, Moreno captured the interim flyweight title after putting away Kara-France with a precise kick to the body in round three. What followed was a confrontation of sorts between Moreno and Figueiredo, who found themselves on the brink of making UFC history.

Unlike previous iterations of the classic in-cage face-off, the rivals kept it classy with their exchange of words. Moreno professed his respect and admiration for Figueiredo, adding that he's thrilled to be fighting 'Deus Da Guerra' for the fourth time:

"I don't hate you, I don't feel nothing against you, I forgive you, and please forgive me if I did something bad against you. Hey, don't be confused, I wanna fight. I wanna fight against you in December."

Figueiredo returned the favor by praising Moreno for his victory. He also called out the fans who seemed to be booing him. The undisputed UFC flyweight champ said through a translator:

"This guy right here, tonight is his night. He's the champion. You know what, I have a lot of respect for him. These boos around here... You're gonna learn to respect [him] because there are two fighters here who respect each other. They're here to put on a show for all of you."

Check out the interaction between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo:

For the first time, the quadrilogy will go down between Figueiredo & Moreno for all the gold! WE'VE GOT A FIGHT.For the first time, the quadrilogy will go down between Figueiredo & Moreno for all the gold! #UFC277 WE'VE GOT A FIGHT. 🏆For the first time, the quadrilogy will go down between Figueiredo & Moreno for all the gold! #UFC277 https://t.co/q78p9uJY9f

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno agree on fight terms

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are set to lock horns in the UFC's first-ever 'quadrilogy' bout. Each man owns a victory over the other, while their initial encounter ended in a majority draw.

Check out the poster below:

The rivals shook hands in what appeared to be an informal confirmation of their fourth fight. However, the undisputed 125-pound champ indicated that he has a stipulation in mind for the upcoming clash.

According to Figueiredo, one of his conditions is that the fight takes place in his home country of Brazil. Moreno unhesitantly agreed to his rival's terms, saying, "I don't care. Let's go!"

Figueiredo has been out since January with injuries to both hands and a bruised knee. Fortunately, 'Deus Da Guerra' told ESPN MMA that he's almost fully recovered and is "targeting a return to the octagon this winter."

