"I was ready, Kai Kara-France was ready" - Brandon Moreno reveals the UFC made interim title fight after Deiveson Figueiredo turned down title defense "many times"

Brandon Moreno will rematch Kai Kara-France in the co-main event of UFC 277 — this time with an interim title belt on the line. When the fight was announced, fans and pundits wondered why an interim title was created so quickly, as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo had not been inactive for a long period of time.

Figueiredo is currently recovering from multiple hand injuries and claimed the UFC created the interim after not receiving his proof of how severe the injuries are. On an episode of UFC Embedded, Moreno was asked by Daniel Cormier if the opportunity surprised him, and 'The Assassin Baby' revealed his take on the situation, stating:

"UFC definitely offered the fight so many times to Deiveson Figueiredo, and every single time he said no. UFC wanted the title fight for the flyweight gold, and I was ready. Kai Kara-France was ready. We have this fight this Saturday."

Moreno and Figueiredo have already shared the octagon three times, having split their last two contests after their first bout resulted in a draw. It's safe to say the two are well acquainted with each other's fighting styles, and it's possible that after 'Deus da Guerra' barely escaped with his title back, he was wary about facing Brandon Moreno a fourth time.

Depending on the outcome Saturday night, Figueiredo may not have to.

You can watch the full episode of UFC Embedded below:

Kai Kara-France: Brandon Moreno made adjustments in first fight which lead to narrow decision win

The first battle between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France was a memorable striking battle that saw both men have their moments.

Kara-France started off hot in the first-round, being able to catch Moreno with his hands on several occasions; however, Moreno adjusted and ultimately was able to turn the tide, winning the decision. Kara-France now believes he’s made the proper adjustments of his own, stating in the UFC Countdown:

"Brandon (Moreno) did really well to adjust in our first fight, and he ended up eking out a decision. But I've worked on holes since that first fight as well, and I've fixed the mistakes in my game.

Kara-France has certainly looked sharp as of late, holding a three-fight winning streak with wins over the previously undefeated Askar Askarov and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, the latter of whom Kara-France knocked unconscious. It should make for fireworks come Saturday night when the two meet again in the co-main event of UFC 277.

You can watch the UFC Countdown Episode below:

