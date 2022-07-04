They didn't have the proof of the seriousness of my injury - Deiveson Figueiredo reveals why the UFC booked an interim flyweight title fight

According to Deiveson Figueiredo, the UFC decided to introduce an interim flyweight title only because of the lack of proper proof of his injury. This was supposedly caused by an issue with sending medical documentation to the promotion.

The reigning UFC flyweight champion was in attendance at UFC 276 and was interviewed by various media outlets, with The Schmo being one of them. In the interview, the Brazilian, accompanied by a translator, talked about why the interim flyweight title fight will take place.

Deiveson Figueiredo said:

“There are a few details that I’m not gonna be able to talk about it, but the thing is that [the] documents that [were] supposed to prove how bad was my injury were not sent properly to the UFC. So they didn’t know, they didn’t have a proof. So it is what it is. Let them fight. I’m gonna use this time to take care of my body, to be 100%, to defend my belt as soon as I can fight again.” [via translator]

Watch Deiveson Figueiredo talk about it below:

The interim UFC flyweight champion will be crowned at UFC 277 on July 31, when Brandon Moreno will take on Kai Kara-France. The idea came to reality in light of Figueiredo’s decision to take care of his finger injury, which requires some time to heal. He announced that he would be able to fight later this year, but the UFC decided to introduce an interim belt. Figueiredo has been very vocal about his displeasure, going as far as calling it a “plastic belt.”

Deiveson Figueiredo has undergone some changes in his life lately

The Brazilian fighter recently moved to Saulo Paulo to train with Chute Boxe but also signed a deal with a new management agency after severing ties with long-time manager Walid Ismail.

In the same interview with The Schmo, he talked about both matters, starting with his decision to join the acclaimed Chute Boxe gym:

“That’s what I’m looking for, for new Deiveson Figueiredo for you guys. And I was looking a better way to improve my striking, and I found [it] there. But I know they still have really good grappling as well. So I’m sure it’s the best place I can do right now. Yeah, I love the place.” [via translator]

Next, the reigning champion revealed the reason for signing with Urijah Faber and VaynerSports:

“I know Faber for a while, we’re friends. My first fight in the U.S. I did my camp at Alpha Male with him. So we like each other. And I’m sure he’s gonna help me a lot.”

VaynerSports represents various MMA athletes, with Stipe Miocic, Chris Weidman, Sean O’Malley, Tony Ferguson, and Figueiredo being the most notable ones. Per a report by Combate:

"Urijah Faber, a former fighter for the company, will be responsible for negotiating the career of the 34-year-old fighter from Pará... His career will, in fact, be managed by VaynerSports, the leader of Team Alpha Male and Lloyd Pierson, as determined by Combat... Deiveson's image management will be done by the same company that takes care of Charles, DNS Business." [via translation]

