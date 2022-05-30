Deiveson Figueiredo disappointed with UFC's decision to book "facade party" interim flyweight title fight, considering leaving the division

Deiveson Figueiredo is miffed with the UFC for booking an interim flyweight title matchup between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. Kara-France and Moreno are set to run it back in a fight for the interim title in the co-main event of UFC 277 on July 30.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist interim flyweight championship!!??



Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

UFC 277 | July 30 interim flyweight championship!!?? Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-FranceUFC 277 | July 30 https://t.co/E3JLjNfIwR

Figueiredo, who defeated Moreno in a trilogy fight at UFC 270 back in January this year, is upset with the promotion over it. This is because he is currently taking some time off due to injury and is unlikely to return before the end of the year.

Referencing fellow Brazilian Charles Oliveira, Figueiredo said that 'the champion has a name and it's Deiveson Figueiredo'. He stressed that he is the undisputed champ regardless of the outcome of the interim title fight.

During an interview with AgFight, 'Deus da Guerra' explained why he considers the interim title bout to be a fight for a 'plastic belt'.

He stated:

"I was upset, because I didn't expect this from the UFC. A few months ago I had the last fight and the event already gives you an interim belt? I'm in disbelief. I can prove it because I didn't accept the fight because of the injury and I would still question [the fight] for not being so close."

He added:

"I've always provided great shows for the event and I feel undervalued for this interim belt... Let that interim belt roll, I'll be there. The champion is called Deiveson. I'll be there to see this little facade party." [Translation courtesy-AgFight]

Deiveson Figueiredo considering quitting the flyweight division

Deiveson Figueiredo is so angry at the current situation that he is considering leaving the flyweight division altogether. The Brazilian said he wants to meet with Dana White, his coach Eric Albarracin and Henry Cejudo before making a final decision about quitting the division.

If he does quit the flyweight division, Figueiredo stated that he wants to compete as a bantamweight moving forward, saying:

"I confess to you that I seriously think about leaving the category. Who saved this division was me, Henry Cejudo, and with this one from the UFC, I'm honestly about to make decisions. I hope I don't take them, but if I do, I'll leave the division and go up to [the bantamweight division]."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh