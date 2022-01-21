Brandon Moreno reveals why he will defend his belt wearing white and gold gear instead of black at UFC 270

Brandon Moreno will face Deiveson Figueiredo for a third time in the co-main event of UFC 270 this Saturday.

Going into a title fight, UFC champions have long been known to wear black shorts with their last names written in golden letters across them.

While this has become quite the norm in the UFC, the reigning flyweight champion is looking to defy that tradition. He has chosen a color that he believes symbolizes transparency.

Speaking with MMA journalist Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Moreno revealed that he will be the first defending champion in the UFC to wear a white and gold fighter kit instead of black and gold. Moreno explained:

"White means transparency, and that’s what I’ve reflected during my career”

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi



Brandon Moreno on being the first UFC champion to defend on a white and gold kit, instead of black at "White means transparency, and that’s what I’ve reflected during my career”Brandon Moreno on being the first UFC champion to defend on a white and gold kit, instead of black at #UFC270 "White means transparency, and that’s what I’ve reflected during my career” Brandon Moreno on being the first UFC champion to defend on a white and gold kit, instead of black at #UFC270 https://t.co/RRYCNdOucL

This will be Moreno's first defense of his flyweight title since winning it with a dominant performance against 'Deus da Guerra' in their second meeting at UFC 263 last June.

Watch Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 2 at UFC 263 below:

Moreno's win over the Brazilian came just six months after they first battled at UFC 256 back in December 2020. In their first bout, the pair battled to a majority draw, with Figueiredo retaining the title.

Deiveson Figueiredo expects KO win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 270

Deiveson Figueiredo has been hard at work since losing the title to 'The Assassin Baby' last year. He also left his gym in Brazil to train at Fight Ready under the tutelage of former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Figueiredo is completely focused on regaining the title and is hoping to be the first fighter to KO the Mexican titleholder. Speaking to reporters at UFC 270 media day, Figueiredo said through an interpreter:

"I’m going to prove that I’m a really dangerous guy. I want to be the first guy to knock out Brandon Moreno. I said I would submit Joseph Benavidez. When I submit Benavidez, nobody submit Benavidez. Now I say I’m going to knock out Brandon Moreno.”

Watch Deiveson Figueiredo address the press ahead of the pay-per-view in the video below:

UFC 270 will take place on January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Moreno and Figueiredo will co-headline the event, a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will serve as the main event.

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Harvey Leonard