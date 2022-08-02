"Looks very, very heavy" - Brandon Moreno shares concerns over Deiveson Figueiredo being able to make 125lbs weight limit

At UFC 277, Brandon Moreno punched his way to a glorious win over Kai Kara-France to become the interim flyweight champion. Having secured the top spot in the flyweight division, he is once again in line to trade leather with flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo should the quadrilogy be announced.

The possibility of a quadrilogy is high, as Deiveson Figueiredo made his intentions quite evident with the post-fight face-off. But before the fight can officially be announced, fans and experts are already raising questions with regards to Figueiredo’s weight.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Brandon Moreno and Helwani touched upon a variety of talking points. When asked about when he’d like to fight Figueiredo for the title, Moreno said:

“So Deiveson said he’s ready to fight in December, so I have how many months untill December? I’m ready, let’s go. I love the schedule, so right now, it’s just my eye. It’s just my foot, but I’m perfect, I’m healthy in general.

"So, I don’t want to wait another f*****g six months or so for my next fight man, I want to fight before the end of the year.”

However, when Helwani asked him whether he thought Figueiredo would come down to make weight, Brandon Moreno had this to say:

“Man that’s the question, man. Again, I want to stop all the trash talk or whatever, but being really honest between us, I mean the guy looks very very heavy. I don’t know his weight right now but when they did the interview in the octagon together, I mean, he looks in a whole different division than me.”

Check out the full conversation between Moreno and Helwani below:

Deiveson Figueiredo voices disappointment after UFC announces interim title following Brandon Moreno’s victory

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno have, quite possibly, created one of the most exciting rivalries the flyweight division, if not the entire UFC, has ever seen. With three adrenaline-packed fights behind them, the pair have proven their mettle repeatedly and may likely do so for the fourth time.

However, Figueiredo was visibly upset after he found out about the UFC awarding Brandon Moreno with an interim flyweight title. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Figueiredo said:

"I felt a little bit devalued, just a little bit, when I saw they [UFC] made that announcement. Now I think about it with a different mindset.”

At the same time, Figueiredo went on to explain why he agreed with the UFC’s decision. He also had this to say about a potential face-off with his famous rival:

“This is going to be the first quadrilogy in history, this is going to be the greatest flyweight fight in history.”

Many UFC fans would agree with this view. However, with the fight yet to be announced, they would be waiting anxiously for a confirmation from the authorities.

