Brandon Royval says he has "unfinished business" with Brandon Moreno

Brandon Royval wants to run it back with Brandon Moreno down the line. 'Raw Dawg' claimed to have unfinished business with the former flyweight champion and wants to settle the same if Moreno doesn't get an immediate title shot.

Moreno and Royval squared off at UFC 255 back in November 2020, when 'The Assassin Baby' emerged victorious via TKO in the first round.

Royval, who apparently dislocated his shoulder during the fight, wants a rematch with Moreno if he manages to win his next fight. According to the No.6-ranked UFC flyweight, fans would love to see him and Moreno fight it out inside the octagon, and beating the Mexican could land him a potential title shot down the line.

During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Royval said:

"If Brandon Moreno doesn't get the next title shot, I want Moreno. I think that's a fight we need to run back, I think that's a great fight, I think it's a fun fight, it's a fan friendly fight and I could see me fighting Moreno in a main event fight or something of that sort for five rounds, that'd be fun and I think the crowd would approve that... I think me and him have unfinished business [because] my shoulder popped out while I was literally on top of the guy, so it's just it's a weird scenario but I would love to run that fight back. I think that would be the most ideal match up next for me."

Brandon Royval reveals gameplan for upcoming fight at UFC 274

Brandon Royval is currently scheduled to take on Matthew Christopher Schnell in the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view on May 7. Although he admits Schnell is technically superior to him, Royval claimed he'll come out all guns blazing in the fight and try to take his opponent out. He believes he's the better fighter and hopes to put on a show for the fans at UFC 274.

"My plan for this fight is just to kind of let loose bro, and just go be a beast. I think Matt Schnell's good. I think he's probably has a little bit more technical aspect than me which is cool it's just like, I think I'm more of a fighter and I'm more of a gangster in there than him so I'm gonna walk forward and just do that, you know, and try to just beat his a**."

Although it will be a difficult fight for him, Brandon Royval doesn't think beating Schnell will land him a title shot. That's why he's hoping to make a quick turnaround following this fight and fight a top contender next so that he can earn a much-coveted crack at the title.

