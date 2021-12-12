"Brazil are the champs!" - Conor McGregor hails Brazil after Charles Oliveira's emphatic win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Conor McGregor was often at war with Brazilian fighters in the early stages of his UFC career. However, it seems like he's fond of the country and its fighters now. Following Charles Oliveira's emphatic third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, McGregor took to social media to hail the Brazilian as 'incredible'.

McGregor shared a few pictures from his visit to the country before his fight with Jose Aldo at UFC 194:

"Brazil are the champs! Incredible! I remember Brazil," McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor was once involved in a heated rivalry with Brazilian fighter Jose Aldo. The pair fought for the featherweight title at UFC 194 where McGregor emerged victorious via knockout. In the build-up to the fight, not only did McGregor insult Aldo but also the Brazilian people:

"I own Rio de Janeiro. I’m sitting up here with my feet on the desk. What’s anyone up there going to do about it? Not one of yous are going to do anything about it. My name, the McGregor name, my family’s motto … means royal is in my blood. That goes way back. So for [Aldo] to say he is the king and I am the joker, if this was a different time, I would invade his favela on horseback and kill anyone that was not fit to work. But we are in a new time. So I’ll whoop his a** in July,” McGregor said at a press conference ahead of UFC 194.

Lane Brady @lanebrady @TheNotoriousMMA I still love this speech! I would invade his favela on horseback! No other fighter could’ve said this with such confidence. Conor Mcgregor handles Brazilian Booing Crowd like a Boss youtube.com/shorts/4N7bqaa… via @YouTube I still love this speech! I would invade his favela on horseback! No other fighter could’ve said this with such confidence. Conor Mcgregor handles Brazilian Booing Crowd like a Boss youtube.com/shorts/4N7bqaa… via @YouTube @TheNotoriousMMA

However, it's been several years now and Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo have seemingly buried the hatchet. McGregor congratulated the Brazilian following his recent win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 and even jibed at Khabib Nurmagomedov for claiming that Aldo is past his prime.

Conor McGregor wore a Brazil mouthguard at UFC 264; likely intended to call out Charles Oliveira had he won

Conor McGregor could have fought Charles Oliveira for the title had he managed to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor, however, ended up breaking his leg in the fight and Poirier went on to fight for the title instead. At the time, Charles Oliveira was present octagon-side to witness the fight.

Conor McGregor is a master of mind games and had seemingly intended to call out 'Do Bronx' after the fight. The Irishman was spotted wearing a Brazil mouthguard during the fight, indicating that he intended to call out Oliveira after the bout.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata Just 👀 that Conor McGregor had a Brazil mouthguard in for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.



No doubt he was gonna cut a promo and call out the cageside Charles Oliveira had he got the better of Dustin. Just 👀 that Conor McGregor had a Brazil mouthguard in for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.No doubt he was gonna cut a promo and call out the cageside Charles Oliveira had he got the better of Dustin. https://t.co/lsFZdV7566

