“Break even at best” - Jake Paul admits on Mike Tyson's podcast to losing money from boxing promotion to help other fighters

Jake Paul is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz on August 5 at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

Paul has claimed that his match against the Stockton native resulted in twice the number of pay-per-view purchases compared to his fight with Tommy Fury. This achievement was attributed to his innovative Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), a brainchild of 'The Problem Child' himself.

However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer candidly disclosed that he incurred financial losses from his boxing promotion endeavors, which were aimed at aiding fellow fighters.

In 2021, Jake Paul, alongside his advisor and former UFC chief financial officer Nakisa Bidarian, introduced MVP. Beyond just overseeing Paul's boxing contests, the company also secured the signing of former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in September 2022.

During his recent appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, Paul stated:

"The reason why I'm shaking up the game so much is because I don't need the money from the promotion. I have lost money from my promotional company in terms of just my time added, and all the work I do, it's like break even at best. But it's simply for the love of the sport."

He added:

"Me and my promotional partner do it because we wanna help these other fighters realize their dreams and grow. Yes, we break even but it's like, these other promoters do it for a living, that's how they put food on their family's table so they gonna be greedy, they gonna want more and more. But this is like a side quest for me and my partner."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Jake Paul feels boxing is therapeutic for him

After venturing into boxing in 2020, Jake Paul has accumulated an impressive 7-1 record, securing victories against numerous luminaries in combat sports, such as UFC veterans Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz.

According to 'The Problem Child' himself, boxing plays a vital role in maintaining his mental well-being. In a 2021 interview with JOE, Paul stated:

"It is 100%. It gives me an outlet for all those feelings and that emotion and thoughts and constant judgment of myself and self-critique and overthinking just everything. It allows me to be at peace with myself. In a weird way, it's very therapeutic."

Check out Paul's comments below (from 7:30):