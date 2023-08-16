"Break the Internet" - Andrew Tate's upcoming interview with David Sutcliffe has impatient fans excited 

Andrew Tate’s upcoming interview with David Sutcliffe has filled up his fans with anticipation and excitement. The controversial influencer and former kickboxing world champion has a large fan following. While a lot of his opinions about relationships, the role of men and women as well as other aspects of society can be extreme for some, others find them to be naked truth.

Until recently, Tate was under house arrest for his alleged role in a human trafficking scandal. However, he has still maintained a strong social media presence and shared his opinions on different things with his trademark swagger. Recently, ‘Cobra’ posted a clip of his upcoming interview with David Sutcliffe on his Twitter handle. The 43-second clip gave a sneak peek into the conversation about charges leveled against Andrew Tate, the house arrest, and other aspects of this situation.

Tate’s fans were fired up by the clip. Tate has promised to break the internet when the interview is released, possibly implying that he might make some ground-breaking revelations. Twitter is excited to watch the interview and here are some reactions from fans.

"Break the internet!" @0xMCGeth responded.

"Speak your truth and everyone will judge you," @atxafit wrote.

Andrew Tate’s bank accounts were closed by Swiss bank corporation

Andrew Tate is one of the individuals that speak about their money and financial success without holding back. four years ago, ‘Cobra’ had posted about his habit of frequently checking Internet banking apps to track the growth of his wealth. He stated that the Internet banking app was his ‘favorite game on the phone’.

However, Tate’s alleged involvement in the webcam business and other illegal ventures has caused the Swiss bank corporation to strip him of his wealth by closing all the accounts. Tate revealed the action via Twitter and referenced his four years old tweet.

“Wrote this 4 years ago. I don’t have banks anymore they closed them all :( Guess I’ll download snake,” Tate tweeted.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were put under house arrest for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking scandal in Romania. Recently, the Tate brothers and their Romanian accomplices were released from house arrest and put under judicial control until October 2, 2023.