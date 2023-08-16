"Keep your cash under a mattress?" - Fans react to all of Andrew Tate’s bank accounts being closed

Four years ago, controversial influencer Andrew Tate posted a series of tweets reflecting on his financial attitude. Most recently, he took to Twitter to inform fans that his bank accounts have been closed. The retired kickboxer-turned-influencer humorously contemplated downloading a game of Snake due to his lack of access to banks.

Previously, Andrew Tate shed light on his habit of frequently checking internet banking, finding thrill in observing the numbers. Tate playfully described moving substantial amounts of money between accounts as a way to exercise his ownership, and he humorously highlighted his internet banking app as his "favorite game" on his phone.

Earlier this year, the Tate brothers, known for their contentious views, faced account closure due to their involvement in high-risk industries like gambling, pornography, and webcam girls.

Despite their denial of allegations, a video from Tristan Tate's older account showcased the reasons behind the Swiss bank's decision, as their activities conflicted with the bank's financial risk criteria and privacy standards.

Several fans took to Twitter to react to Tate's bank accounts being closed. One fan wrote:

"You keep all your cash under a big ass mattress?"

Another fan sided with Tate, writing:

"It’s basically impossible to get my freaking bank account back completely. I am broke anyway so doesn’t matter."

Yet another fan jokingly wrote:

"When are you opening your own bank?"

When prosecutors expressed concerns over Andrew Tate's potential flight risk with multiple passports and international bank accounts

During his widely publicized legal saga in Romania that started with his arrest in December 2022, Andrew Tate's prosecutors were alarmed by the possibility of the controversial influencer evading authorities. The concerns stemmed from the information that Tate has five passports and bank accounts in nineteen countries.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors revealed that Andrew Tate had disclosed bank accounts in 19 countries and his ability to travel using different passports. They contended that if released, Tate might flee the country to escape investigation.

Based on this information, the Bucharest Court initially extended their pre-trial detention by 30 days to prevent potential flight and evasion risks. The judge emphasized the significant potential for evasion despite their lawyer's plea for release due to familial ties.

Following their release from prison, Andrew Tate and his brother were held under house arrest. Most recently, on August 4, the brothers were finally released from house arrest and placed under judicial control by a Romanian court.