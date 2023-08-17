BREAKING: 18-year-old UFC hype-train Raul Rosas Jr. to make octagon return - opponent and date reported 

UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. is reportedly set to make his third promotional outing against Terence Mitchell at Noche UFC on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated pay-per-view event takes will be headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

MMA journalist Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes recently confirmed that Raul Rosas Jr. and Terence Mitchell have accepted the fight and are looking forward to facing each other on Mexican Independence Day.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest fighter to secure a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, will be looking to bounce back from his first professional loss against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 earlier this year. Rosas Jr. struggled against the well-rounded fighter and ultimately lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Prior to his loss, Raul Rosas Jr. notably defeated Jay Perrin via first-round submission in his promotional debut at UFC 282. 'El Nino Problema' holds an MMA record of 7-1.

Meanwhile, this fight will be Terence Mitchell's fourth outing this year. Cameron Saaiman last defeated the Ultimate Fighter 24 alum in his promotional debut at UFC 290. His professional record stands at 14-3.

Noche UFC will reportedly also feature an exciting welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena. Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez will face Roman Kopylov in a middleweight battle instead of Chris Curtis, who was forced to pull out due to injury.