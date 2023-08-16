Rumors: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena being targeted for UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

Kevin Holland is renowned as being one of the most active fighters on the UFC’s roster. ‘Trailblazer’ regularly fights four or five times per year, a rarity in the modern era.

Last month at UFC 291, Holland defeated Michael Chiesa via submission in one of his most impressive performances to date. If he’d had his way, though, the bout would’ve been his second in just 19 days.

When Sean Brady was forced out of his planned bout with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290, just three weeks before UFC 291, Kevin Holland volunteered to step in as a late replacement.

The UFC, however, had other ideas. Della Maddalena instead fought a week later against newcomer Bassil Hafez, winning a split decision in what turned out to be a difficult test.

Now, though, it looks like Holland might get his wish of fighting the No.14-ranked welterweight in the upcoming weeks.

In an unconfirmed rumor that has hit Twitter today, it appears that the bout between Della Maddalena and ‘Trailblazer’ may be on the verge of being booked for the UFC Fight Night event on September 16.

According to the rumor, the bout would act as the card’s co-main event, sitting behind the UFC flyweight title rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.

As of the time of writing, there has been no official announcement of this fight, but fans can hope that one is made soon.

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena: how much did ‘Trailblazer’ make for his win over Michael Chiesa?

UFC welterweight star Kevin Holland is renowned for being one of the most active fighters on the roster. If his planned bout with Jack Della Maddalena does go ahead on September 16, it’ll mark his third fight of 2023.

Part of the reason for Holland keeping such a heavy schedule could be the fact that for a fighter who hasn’t quite reached title contention, he is relatively well-paid.

It was recently reported that ‘Trailblazer’ banked $356,000 for his win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 291.

Holland was one of a handful of fighters who allowed his pay at the event to be revealed to the public, as per a report from MMA Junkie earlier this month.