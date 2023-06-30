Breaking: Kevin Holland offers to step in to save a cancelled bout 19 days before he's due to fight, says weight will not be an issue

Kevin Holland has long been recognized as one of the gutsiest fighters on the UFC’s roster. But ‘The Trailblazer’ may have surpassed his own standards in this sense today. Holland appears to have offered to save an upcoming bout wrecked by an injury.

This wouldn’t normally be notable if it weren’t for the fact that the welterweight star already has a fight booked with Michael Chiesa 19 days later – and wants to keep that booking intact.

It was announced earlier today that the fight set for UFC 290 between ranked welterweights Sean Brady and Jack Della Maddalena had been canceled. Reportedly, No.8-ranked Brady suffered an undisclosed injury.

Sean Brady out of UFC 290; Jack Della Maddalena ready to fight 'anyone' from 170 to 185 pounds

In the following hours, Joaquin Buckley has stated that he’s willing to take on No.14-ranked Maddalena, but not at UFC 290. Instead, ‘New Mansa’ met the Australian to suggest a bout at UFC 293 in September, something Maddalena appeared to accept.

However, a curveball may now have been thrown by Kevin Holland. ‘The Trailblazer’ took to his Instagram story, and after apparently checking his weight, he had the following to say:

“July 10th, I’m gonna check my weight, I think I can make it, 170, no problem, hell, matter of fact...Chiesa fight? Let me fight both of these guys at 175. 175 July 10th? Scrap that one, then the next one? July 29th, 175, two fights, You know who the real BMF is round this mother*cker.”

Holland’s suggestion was later confirmed by Instagram account @CombaTalk.

Whether the UFC now runs with Kevin Holland’s suggestion is anyone’s guess, although it probably depends on the state athletic commissions the promotion works with.

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Do the two welterweights have an existing rivalry?

Kevin Holland’s suggestion that he fill in for Sean Brady against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 might have felt out of left field, but in reality, ‘The Trailblazer’ may have been looking at the fight for some time.

Holland last fought at UFC 287 in April, stopping Santiago Ponzinibbio in the third round of their welterweight bout. At the time, ‘The Trailblazer’ appeared to be itching for a fight with Jorge Masvidal, as the two men got into an altercation in a hotel lobby that was caught on camera by a nearby fan.

However, ‘Gamebred’ retired that night, ending Holland’s hopes of fighting him.

In a video posted to Twitter on April 15, though, Holland suggested that he’d like to fight Maddalena, although he referred to him as “the guy that beat Randy Brown,” as he couldn’t recall his name.

154 lb Bendaman🇦🇺 @Bendaman2001 Kevin Holland Called out Jack Della Maddalena Kevin Holland Called out Jack Della Maddalena https://t.co/yZ78nlJJl3

