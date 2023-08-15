Breaking: Chris Curtis out of Noche UFC fight against Anthony Hernandez, replacement found

It appears as though Chris Curtis is offically out of his Noche UFC fight against Anthony Hernandez, which was scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 16.

According to MMA Fighting's Mike Heck and Damon Martin, Roman Kopylov will step-in on one month's notice to replace Chris Curtis, who has been forced to withdraw due to a rib injury.

This will be a quick turnaround for him as he most recently fought at UFC 291, where he earned a second-round knockout win over Claudio Ribeiro and extended his winning streak to three.

Anthony Hernandez has been equally impressive, as he comes into the fight riding a four-fight winning streak having defeated Rodolfo Vieira, Josh Fremd, Marc-Andre Barriault, and Edmen Shahbazyan. It has been an impressive stretch of fights for 'Fluffy', as three of the wins have come via stoppage.

Curtis, meanwhile, most recently competed this past June at UFC 289. He fought Nassourdine Imavov, but the fight was ruled a no contest after an accidental clash of heads resulted in the 36-year-old being unable to continue.

Prior to the no contest with Imavov, he lost a unanimous decision to former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum, which earned both a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night.

It remains to be seen how long Chris Curtis will be out of action as he was looking to bounce back in the middleweight division.