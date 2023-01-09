Breaking: Andrew Tate's lawyer says former kickboxer plays a 'character' on social media, claims he's different in person

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested by Romanian authorities on December 29 and have been in jail ever since.

The pair were arrested on human trafficking charges and will now go to court. The Tate brothers' lawyer Eugen Vidineac recently released a statement during an interview with the media where he stated that the pair are playing characters:

"Maybe yes, a person creates a reprehensible, immoral image on social media"

Vidineac stated that there is a difference between the brothers in terms of their 'character and person'. He also stated that he believes there is no evidence of human trafficking or any of the other charges they are facing.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate blew up on social media last year with 'Cobra' becoming one of the most googled people in 2022.

Fans know the brothers for their views on various topics, especially regarding women and how men should conduct themselves. Although they managed to grow their fanbase with millions of followers, they also got their fair share of 'haters' or people that did not agree with anything they said. Many women have branded Andrew Tate as a misogynist for his comments towards women.

The brothers are currently preparing to go to court and try to prove themselves innocent of the charges against them.

Two 'alleged' victims in the Andrew Tate case come out in support of him

As Andrew Tate prepares to go to court on various charges, two out of the six women who were the alleged victims of 'Cobra Tate' came out in support of Tate and also went on to call him their family.

The two women also claimed in April last year that they had already given their statements and confirmed that they were not the victims. #FreeTopG has been trending on Twitter for a few days now.

Shortly after his arrest in Romania, Andrew Tate put out a statement to the world saying:

"The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill."

'Cobra' Tate believes the 'Matrix' is out to get him and silence him for going against the system. He called the Romanian police officers 'agents of the matrix' when they came to arrest him.

