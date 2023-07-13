Breaking: Boxing star Devin Haney arrested, semi-automatic weapon allegedly found while arrest

MMA
By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jul 13, 2023 17:00 GMT
Undefeated Boxing star Devin Haney arressted in Los Angeles
Undefeated Boxing star Devin Haney arrested in Los Angeles [Image Courtesy: @realdevinhaney on Instagram]

Undefeated boxing sensation Devin Haney has encountered legal trouble as he was recently taken into custody and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon in Los Angeles, California.

Based on recent reports from TMZ Sports, the lightweight boxing champion found himself in a legal entanglement after being arrested early Thursday morning. The incident occurred following a night out, during which law enforcement pulled Haney and his friends over in a routine traffic stop.

Although Haney was not behind the wheel, the driver, whose identity remains undisclosed, informed the police about the presence of a firearm in the vehicle. Subsequently, a semi-automatic handgun was discovered beneath the driver's seat during a routine search.

Devin Haney was taken into custody but released after posting a $35,000 bail. The 24-year-old Californian is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Following his recent triumph over former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas on May 30th, Haney has been engaged in a lively exchange of words on social media with Teofimo Lopez, the current 140-pound champion. This banter hints at a potential clash between the two fighters, with Haney contemplating a move up to the junior welterweight division.

Edited by Ken Cameron
