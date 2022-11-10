BREAKING: Bus carrying Israel Adesanya reportedly runs into minor accident on the way to UFC 281 press conference

The bus that was driving Israel Adesanya to the UFC 281 press conference ran into a minor vehicular accident.

The incident was first reported by AGFight. According to the Brazilian news outlet, the bus hit a fire hydrant while on its way to the presser at Madison Square Garden. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was reported to be with Adesanya on the bus.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the accident. However, it caused delays to Wednesday's press conference as Adesanya understandably arrived late to the event.

Adesanya will headline Saturday's UFC 281 pay-per-view event. He will take on Alex Pereira, with whom he shares a history from their professional kickboxing days.

The first time the fighters met was back in 2016 when Pereira edged Adesanya in a close decision. The following year, the rivals ran it back in Brazil in a bout that saw Pereira handing Adesanya his first and only knockout loss in combat sports.

Israel Adesanya claims he's excited to fight Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya claimed that his upcoming title bout against Alex Pereira will be the most important fight of his career. During the UFC 281 pre-fight press conference, 'The Last Stylebender' reiterated that he's looking forward to the matchup:

"I've accepted he's not like the other guys who I've fought recently. Once he feels me, he's not going to try to shy away. That's why I give a shout out to Brad Tavares 'cause until the fifth round, he was still going. I believe he's not going to shy away, he's going to come here and try to fight, which you know is what I like. I like a guy who likes to fight 'cause I love to fight."

But if Pereira is to be believed, Adesanya will only be forced by the UFC into taking the fight. Appearing in an interview with MMA Fighting's Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca, Pereira claimed that Adesanya initially wanted no part of the matchup:

"He [Israel Adesanya] knows I’m different, and I’m proving that. I’m showing that in my three UFC fights. I’m being honest here. He doesn’t want this fight. Nobody wants. His team doesn’t want it. People close to him don’t want it because they know the risk. Is he good? Is he the champion? He’s there because he did what he did. Everybody knows my potential and sees my evolution."

Listen to the interview below:

