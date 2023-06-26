Breaking: Chael Sonnen claims Mark Zuckerberg called him to discuss a fight with Elon Musk at UFC 300

The highly anticipated showdown between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is gaining momentum, with Chael Sonnen revealing that the Meta CEO personally reached out to him to discuss the possibility of a fight at UFC 300.

While the exact date is yet to be disclosed, the event can be expected to take place early next year.

During his appearance on a recent episode of TheMMAHour, Sonnen spoke with Ariel Helwani and shared the exciting news. He stated:

"Zuckerberg contacts me because he saw your tweet that I'm coming on. Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300, and it was a very big deal."

Check out Chael Sonnen reveal his phone call with the Meta CEO:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#TheMMAHour Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300. Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/pKdteR9q8c

Despite being labeled as a gimmick fight, the clash between Musk and Zuckerberg is gaining traction, even catching the attention of UFC President Dana White. The UFC boss expressed his enthusiasm for promoting what he believes could be "the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

White emphasized:

"This isn't just a publicity stunt. I thrive on organizing monumental fights that capture the interest of everyone. And let me tell you, this has the potential to be the grandest spectacle of all time."

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata JUST IN



Dana White has defended his entertaining of a potential fight between Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg in the



"This isn't a gimmick fight."



"I love doing MASSIVE fights that everyone wanna see. This is the biggest one of all time."



Thoughts, folks? JUST INDana White has defended his entertaining of a potential fight between Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg in the #UFC "This isn't a gimmick fight.""I love doing MASSIVE fights that everyone wanna see. This is the biggest one of all time."Thoughts, folks? 🚨JUST IN🚨Dana White has defended his entertaining of a potential fight between Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg in the #UFC."This isn't a gimmick fight.""I love doing MASSIVE fights that everyone wanna see. This is the biggest one of all time."Thoughts, folks? https://t.co/BmE5u9Na0a

With notable figures like Jake Shields, Chael Sonnen, and the UFC president himself becoming involved in the discussion surrounding this potential matchup, only time will tell if the fight ultimately comes to fruition. Fans around the world eagerly await further updates on this extraordinary clash between two titans of industry.

Chael Sonnen expresses concern over upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

'The Bad Guy' believes that this highly anticipated title fight has the potential for an upset, with Rodriguez posing a significant challenge to the reigning Australian champion.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen expressed his reservations about the matchup. He stated:

"I have some concerns about this fight because it has all the ingredients for an upset. Yair Rodriguez possesses one of the most elusive skill sets I have ever witnessed. He's a true 'BMF' (Baddest Motherf***er)-type of fighter... Rodriguez has chosen to place all the focus and pressure on Volkanovski."

Check out the video below:

Poll : 0 votes