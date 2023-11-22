BREAKING: Dan Hooker withdraws from fight against Bobby Green, 'King' issues a bold statement following the announcement

Dan Hooker has been forced out of his UFC on ESPN 52 co-main event bout against Bobby Green next month. The No.9-ranked lightweight recently revealed that he broke his right arm in the same place where it was originally broken during his UFC 290 split decision victory over Jalin Turner.

'The Hangman' broke the news during a recent appearance on Submission Radio, stating:

"I'm alright, boys, been better. I was sparring yesterday, blocked a bit of a kick, got in for an X-Ray, she's casted... Yeah, it's broken. It just broke in the same place and it kind of is what it is. It is what it is. I took a risk. I obviously came back a little quicker than - yeah, like it's all on me, brother. I rushed to come back. I wanted to fight and I knew the risk of coming back that quickly. We rolled the dice and we've come up snake eyes."

While the fight was not the main event of the card, Hooker and Green were set to clash in a five-round bout. It is unclear how long the injury will keep the No.9-ranked lightweight sidelined after he attempted to make a five-month turnaround after previously suffering the same injury.

Will Bobby Green fight at UFC on ESPN 52 following Dan Hooker's withdrawal?

While Bobby Green is without an opponent following Dan Hooker's injury, he remains interested in fighting in less than two weeks. The No.13-ranked lightweight extended an open invitation to any challengers willing to step in on short notice. In a clip shared to his Instagram, 'King' stated:

"I want to see who's gangster like me. I've fought on ten days notice. I went on two weeks notice. I made weight, passed the f**k out, my lungs collapsed and everything on two weeks notice. I done did it all. Let me see who's gangster like me. I guarantee you don't nobody step up. Let's find out."

Terrance McKinney was quick to throw his name in the hat for the opportunity to face a ranked opponent, tweeting:

"I’m in @ufc what’s up would be a honor to throw down with king but every torch must be past down 👑"

It is unclear if the UFC has interest in booking the matchup or if they will even find someone to replace Dan Hooker. If Bobby Green does remain on the card, it remains to be seen if he will still fight in the card's co-main event.