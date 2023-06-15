Breaking: Dana White announces MASSIVE headliners for UFC Nashville, Singapore and Paris: Max Holloway, Ciryl Gane set to headline

UFC president Dana White made a massive announcement as he revealed the headliners for three Fight Night events scheduled for Nashville, Singapore, and Paris.

White took to Twitter to a number of exciting main events, which feature former champions and top contenders. On August 5, the promotion returns to Nashville for Fight Night that will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. It's a massive opporunity for No.11 ranked 'Young Eagle' as he could definitely insert himself in the title picture should he defeat No.4 ranked Sandhagen.

When describing the fight, the UFC president expressed his excitement for the bout because of where both competitors are at in their respective careers, saying:

"This is as high level a fight as you could get. It's what I love about making fights like this. You have two of the very best in the world facing off in the prime of their careers. Ladies and gentlemen, you do not want to miss this one"

BREAKING NEWS



The Boss just announced main events for:





BREAKING NEWSThe Boss just announced main events for: #UFCNashville - August 5 #UFCSingapore - August 26 #UFCParis - September 2 🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨The Boss just announced main events for:🇺🇸 #UFCNashville - August 5🇸🇬 #UFCSingapore - August 26🇫🇷 #UFCParis - September 2 https://t.co/MueA05dT71

On August 26, the UFC returns to Singapore with a featherweight main event between Chan Sung Jung and former champion Max Holloway. 'Blessed' has been on a quest to earn a fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski and seems content with defeating the other contenders to do so. Both fighters have gone back-and-forth on social media and Holloway recently expressed intersted in wanting to fight 'The Korean Zombie' before he retires.

Finally, the UFC will return to Paris on September 2 with a heavyweight clash serving as the main event. Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will look to get back on track as he takes on surging contender Sergey Spivak.

It will be interesting to see what other fights the promotion has planned for the events, but the main events are definitely intriguing fights.

