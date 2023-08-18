BREAKING: Daniel Rodriguez out of Noche UFC due to a positive drug test; releases lengthy statement

Daniel Rodriguez was scheduled to face Santiago Ponzinibbio in a highly anticipated welterweight banger at Noche UFC on September 16. However, the fight has now fallen through with 'D-Rod' returning adverse findings for an out-of-competition drug test.

Rodriguez released a statement claiming to have tested positive for low levels of Ostarine, which is one of the most controversial substances on the banned list. The welterweight standout claims to have never used any PEDs knowingly and believes the Ostarine contamination came from some dietary supplement. Daniel Rodriguez wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement:

"Following a communication from USADA today, I wanted to clarify the current situation to the media, my supporters, and everybody involved in the sport of mixed martial arts. Today I was notified that an out-of-competition sample that I provided to USADA was positive for an extremely low level of Ostarine. First and foremost, I want to clarify I did not intentionally use Ostarine, nor have I ever knowingly used any prohibited substance in my career. I rarely take any form of supplements and have always strived to care for my body in the most natural ways."

Daniel Rodriguez continued:

"I strongly believe that a supplement contaminant is the reason for my low-level positive, and am actively working with my Manager, USADA, and The UFC on reviewing and testing the supplements I took prior to my test. While I am extremely disappointed in this development and am now unable to fight on September 16th, I am looking forward to finding a definitive explanation for my low-level positive test and am ready to fully cooperate with the USADA."

Around two dozen UFC fighters including Sean O'Malley have tested positive for Ostarine since the UFC's partnership with USADA in 2015. Many of them also had their penalties reduced as the contaminations were confirmed to have come from dietary supplements.