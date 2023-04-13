BREAKING: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Manel Kape reportedly in the works for UFC 290

According to reports, Deiveson "Deus de Guerra" will face Manel Kape at UFC 290. Much was made about Figueiredo's future, with many suggesting a move up to 135 lbs was inevitable.

If reports are to be believed, however, Deiveson Figueiredo's future will remain at flyweight.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi



Per sources: a flyweight contest between former champion Deiveson Figuereido and Manel Kape is in the works for #UFC290, July 8th in Las Vegas. Fight has been offered to both sides and is expected to be done soon.

Coming off a fourth fight and a second loss to champion Brandon Moreno, where Figueiredo is in the title picture is a bit confusing. Even if he beats Kape handily, the UFC may be hesitant to make a fifth fight between Moreno and Figuereido.

In the past, however, Deiveson and Moreno have established themselves to be ahead of the rest of the division, with no other clear contender in sight. Moreno recently beat fellow flyweight Kai Kara France, and Figuereido has fought Moreno in his last four appearances in the octagon.

That being said, anything is possible and Deiveson Figuereido is one known to perform under bright lights and always deliver explosive performances. With an impressive finish over fellow contender Kape, who's to say we won't see Figureido fighting for the title again.

Brandon Moreno to face Alexandre Pantoja, Deiveson Figueiredo will be an eager spectator

It was confirmed that Brandon Moreno will face Alexandre Pantoja in a rematch and will defend his flyweight belt at UFC 290 on July 8. 'The Assassin Baby' has become a superstar in his own right and is coming off a doctor's stoppage win over Deiveson Figuereido.

ESPN MMA



A flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja is set for UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell confirmed.

He also defended successfully against Kai-Kara France, and will face Pantoja in hopes of avenging his loss to the Brazilian. Pantoja defeated Moreno when the two faced off back in 2018 and so the flyweight champion will be eager to get that one back.

Pantoja, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace, is dominant on the ground and gave Moreno serious problems in that department when the two faced off earlier. Moreno, however, has shown a lot of evolution and is a formidable foe on the feet, with crisp boxing and striking.

His scrambles with Figuereido were very impressive as well, and he has clearly shown improvement on his ground game. Regardless, Figuereido will be a keen spectator as Moreno takes on Pantoja.

