BREAKING: Ex-UFC fighter Phil Baroni charged with aggravated femicide after disturbing details of assault surface

Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni was arrested last week for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. 'The New York Bad Ass' has now been charged with aggravated femicide by a state judge in Mexico.

Baroni called the police from his residence of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, on New Year’s Day after finding his girlfriend unresponsive.

The former UFC, Pride, Strikeforce, Bellator and ONE Championship fighter was subsequently arrested as the suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, who was from Mexico City.

The general prosecutor of the State of Nayarit Office, in a statement issued to ESPN, revealed that Baroni's victim had atleast 37 injuries, resulting in her death. The judge called for a six-month period to complete investigations during which the former UFC fighter will remain at the Venustiano Carranza State Jail in Tepic.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi wrote on Twitter:

"UPDATE: After Phil Baroni's hearing today Nayarit's General Prosecutors office representative tells me: Examinations show at least 37 injuries on the victims body. Judge called for period of up-to six months finish the investigations and start the trial for aggravated femicide."

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi UPDATE After Phil Baroni's hearing today Nayarit's General Prosecutors office representative tells me:



Examinations show at least 37 injuries on the victims body. Judge called for period of up-to six months finish the investigations and start the trial for aggravated femicide. UPDATE After Phil Baroni's hearing today Nayarit's General Prosecutors office representative tells me:Examinations show at least 37 injuries on the victims body. Judge called for period of up-to six months finish the investigations and start the trial for aggravated femicide.

Under the penal code of the Mexican State of Nayarit, Baroni could face imprisonment of 30 to 50 years (the highest in the state) for aggravated femicide.

Poll : 0 votes