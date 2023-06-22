Breaking: Featherweight banger added to UFC Nashville card in August 

UFC Nashville 2023 is shaping up to be a hidden gem in the promotion's history, featuring a lineup that is gaining attention and building excitement amongst fight fans. Set to take place on August 5, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, this event is poised to deliver an unforgettable night of MMA action.

The latest addition to the fight card features a clash between Gavin Tucker and Diego Lopes in the Featherweight division. Breaking the news, MMA Journalist Marcel Dorff took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

"Music City gets another fun one!! Gavin Tucker returns. The Canadian takes on the Brazilian prospect Diego Lopes at featherweight on August 5th in Nashville, Tennessee. #UFCNashville"

Gavin Tucker, hailing from Canada, will make his return to the octagon after his last appearance in 2021 against Dan Ige, where he suffered a knockout loss. With a current record of 13 wins and 2 losses, Tucker is eager to bounce back and showcase his skills in front of a passionate Nashville crowd.

His opponent, the Brazilian prospect Diego Lopes, brings an impressive record of 21 wins and 6 losses to the table. Lopes last stepped into the octagon at UFC 388, where he faced Movsar Evloev and experienced a decision loss. Now he is determined to prove himself and return to the winning column.

Both fighters find themselves in a similar position, coming off losses and hungry for redemption. It sets the stage for an intense showdown between two featherweight competitors with a lot to prove. Fans can expect an action-packed battle as Tucker and Lopes leave it all inside the octagon.

As UFC Nashville 2023 continues to shape up with an impressive lineup, this Featherweight bout adds another layer of excitement to the event.

Who will headline the UFC Nashville fight event on August 5th?

The highly anticipated UFC Nashville fight event on August 5th is set to be headlined by an electrifying bantamweight clash. Cory Sandhagen ranked No. 4 in the division, will step into the Octagon against the undefeated rising star Umar Nurmagomedov.

This fight presents a significant opportunity for Nurmagomedov, currently ranked No. 11, as a victory over Sandhagen could catapult him into the title picture.

Umar Nurmagomedov has yet to taste defeat in his professional career. With an impressive record of 16 wins, he has been making waves in the bantamweight division. This fight against Sandhagen will undoubtedly be the toughest test of his career, but a win here would establish him as a legitimate contender.

Meanwhile, Cory 'Sandman' Sandhagen enters the bout with a stellar record of 16 wins and 4 losses. Currently, on a two-fight winning streak, Sandhagen has been in sensational form, securing victories over Marlon Vera and Yadong Song. As one of the top-ranked fighters in the division, Sandhagen aims to continue his winning ways and solidify his position among the bantamweight elite.

With the bout fast approaching, fight enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating an intense clash at UFC Nashville between these two talented bantamweights

