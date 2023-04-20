BREAKING: Featherweight banger between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda official for UFC event in June

The UFC recently confirmed that the featherweight showdown between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda is set to take place on June 3rd. The announcement, which was initially reported by renowned combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff, has generated a buzz of excitement among MMA fans worldwide.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 BREAKING



The matchup promises to be an explosive display of skill, with both Caceres and Pineda known for their fast-paced, hard-hitting fighting styles. As featherweights, the two competitors will be evenly matched in terms of size and power, setting the stage for a thrilling and evenly matched contest.

'Bruce Leeroy' and boasts an impressive professional record of 20 wins and 13 losses. Fans may recall his captivating performance at the UFC Fight Night event last year, where he faced off against Julian Erosa in the octagon.

Caceres displayed his unwavering grit and exceptional skills, leaving the audience spellbound with his quick reflexes and powerful strikes. In a jaw-dropping display of his talents, he unleashed a devastating knockout blow on Erosa in the first round, cementing his reputation as a fierce competitor.

'The Pit' boasts an impressive fighting record of 28 wins and 14 losses, making him a veteran of the sport.

In his most recent fight against Tucker Lutz at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen last month, Pineda proved his mettle once again by securing a spectacular submission victory.

Who else is fighting on the UFC June 3rd card

The upcoming UFC Fight Night on June 3rd is promising to be a spectacular event, with an impressive lineup of formidable fighters. As per reports, the main event will feature a middleweight bout between two skilled fighters, Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen, both known for their prowess in submission techniques. Fans can expect an intense showdown as the two mixed martial artists battle it out in the octagon.

In the co-main event, former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will face off against Mayra Bueno Silva.

Other matchups to keep an eye out for:

Amir Albazi vs. Kai Kara France: flyweight bout

Tim Elliott vs. Allan Nascimento: flyweight bout

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda: featherweight bout

Luan Lacerda vs. Da'Mon Blackshear: bantamweight bout

Jin Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed: Women's strawweight bout

