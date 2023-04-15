BREAKING: Fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush at UFC 288 reportedly being pushed to a new date due to undisclosed injury

The highly-anticipated UFC lightweight matchup between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush is reportedly being postponed. Oliveira was scheduled to face Dariush in the co-headlining fight at the UFC 288 event on May 6, 2023.

The consensus in the MMA community is that the winner of the Oliveira-Dariush showdown could receive a shot at the UFC lightweight title that's currently held by Islam Makhachev.

Additionally, the UFC 288 event is set to be headlined by a UFC bantamweight title fight between reigning bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

On that note, the Oliveira-Dariush matchup was expected to be an important one on the UFC 288 fight card.

Per sources: the scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for #UFC288 it's being pushed due to an undisclosed injury on Oliveira's side. The promotion is now working on a new date.

As reported by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, Oliveira suffered a minor injury that'll limit the former UFC lightweight champion's training for a few weeks. The injury 'Do Bronx' is dealing with hasn't been disclosed yet.

The UFC is apparently looking to reschedule the Oliveira-Dariush fight as soon as possible. As noted, the outcome of that matchup will likely determine the next challenger for the UFC lightweight belt.

As of this time, it's unclear as to whether the UFC can rebook the fight to transpire at its next numbered PPV (pay-per-view) event, which will be UFC 289 on June 10, 2023. Fans can expect an announcement from the UFC in regard to the new date for the Oliveira-Dariush matchup in the days to come.

Charles Oliveira reveals potential strategy for his fight against Beneil Dariush

Charles Oliveira's most recent fight witnessed him lose via second-round submission to Islam Makhachev in their UFC lightweight title bout in October 2022. During an appearance on MMA Fighting's Trocação Franca podcast earlier this year, Oliveira alluded to the loss and suggested that he's hungry to reclaim his title.

Moreover, ahead of the much-awaited Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush lightweight showdown, Dariush opened as a betting favorite against Charles Oliveira. The veteran Dariush is on an impressive eight-fight win streak and has vowed to get past 'Do Bronx' and earn a UFC lightweight title shot.

Regardless, Oliveira indicated that he's confident about his chances in his matchup against Dariush. Expounding upon his possible strategy for their fight, he warned that he'll still be as aggressive as ever and hunt Dariush down.

'Do Bronx' stated:

"Charles walks forward. He hunts the entire time. So if you want to watch a boring fight, don't come watch my fight...I want it so bad. I want to become champion again, I want to win. I want to make history. I'm hungry to win. I'm like a lion hunting."

Check out the podcast episode featuring Oliveira below:

