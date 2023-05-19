BREAKING: Fighter on a rough patch earns opponent at UFC Event on August 5

It seems as though another fight has been added to the UFC Fight Night event on August 5.

According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, a light heavyweight bout between Tanner Boser and Aleksa Camur is expected to take place at the event. It will be a significant fight as both competitors are going through a rough patch in their respective careers and could be in jeopardy of being cut from the promotion with another consecutive loss.

Boser is on a two-fight losing skid that includes a split decision loss to Rodrigo Nascimento in a heavyweight bout and a first-round TKO loss to Ion Cutelaba in his return to light heavyweight. The Canadian is 1-4 in his last five fights, with his most recent win being a second-round knockout over Ovince Saint Preux in 2021.

Camur is also on a two-fight losing skid as he lost a unanimous decision to William Knight and a split decision to Nicolae Negumereanu. He was a promising talent when he joined the UFC following an impressive TKO win on the Contender Series, which improved his MMA record to 5-0 with all wins coming via KO/TKO.

The 27-year-old went on to earn a unanimous decision win over Justin Ledet in his UFC debut, but since then has lost back-to-back fights.

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu slated for UFC Fight Night on August 5

The bout between Tanner Boser and Aleksa Camur isn't the only fight scheduled for the UFC Fight Night event on August 5 as a light heavyweight bout between Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu also appears to be slated for the event.

Nzechukwu has an excellent opportunity to continue his ascent in the light heavyweight division against the former Glory Kickboxing tournament winner. He is currently riding an impressive three-fight winning streak that includes two wins via TKO and one win via technical submission.

Jacoby, on the other hand, is in need of a win as he is on a two-fight losing skid that includes a split decision loss to Khalil Rountree Jr., and a unanimous decision loss to Azamat Murzakanov.

