Aleksa Camur intends to take home 50K bonus in upcoming fight on June 19 [Exclusive]

Aleksa Camur recently weighed in on his upcoming light heavyweight bout with Nick Negumereanu. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the Bosnian-born fighter revealed that he will be looking to deliver an award-winning performance at UFC Fight Night on June 19.

Camur looking to shut some people up, earn 50K bonus against Negumereanu



According to Aleksa Camur, he is a very exciting fighter despite the fact that some people might have a different opinion. Camur also promised an exciting fight regardless of whether or not he can get the finish. Looking to walk home with an extra 50k, Aleksa Camur told John Hyon Ko:

"I mean I can't say anything for sure cause a fight's a fight. But I would like to be completely dominant. I am looking to go in there and just dominate the entire time. Yeah, you know, I am still looking for that bonus. I am still looking for that bonus like everybody else is so I'm gonna look for finish. If there's a finish to be had, I'm gonna look for that finish. Regardless, it's gonna be exciting. So if you are planning on watching any fight night, I think this is the one to watch. If you are planning on watching any undercard, this is the one to watch. Regardless of what other people say, I think I'm a very exciting fighter. And I wanna show that. It's gonna be an exciting fight."

Aleksa Camur is ready to go to war

Aleksa Camur lost to William Knight in his UFC debut and has been left with a bad taste from the first professional loss of his career. Camur is now ready to correct that mistake and is prepared to go to any length to prove himself.

Speaking of his upcoming bout against Nick Negumereanu, Aleksa Camur further said:

"It's a good matchup. I look at everybody as a good matchup. He's probably a tough guy, probably strong. Everybody in the light heavyweight division is gonna be strong. I have strong people I work with so when it comes to power, I'm not worried about it. Seems to be a well-rounded individual. I'm ready for anything. I'm ready to scrap. If it's a war, it's a war. I'm still looking for that war in the cage. I'm still looking for that iconic fight for myself and my career."

